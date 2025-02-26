Civic polls: BJP releases manifesto for 'development' of Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 26 (IANS) Gurugram BJP election in-charge Subhash Barala released the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming municipal elections in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Barala claimed that this manifesto is for the development of Gurugram and a better future for Gurugram.

“BJP is committed to making the lives of the people of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) simple and easy, and serving the public is the priority of BJP. According to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we all together will put all our strength into developing Gurugram and the state,” he said.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the BJP government is moving forward with the resolution to develop Haryana.

“Earlier, we have also passed a resolution to make Gurugram clean and pothole-free,” he said.

During the release of the Sankalp Patra, District President Kamal Yadav, Mayor Candidate Rajrani Malhotra, MLA Mukesh Sharma, State Secretary Gargi Kakkar, National Vice President of Minority Front Zakir Hussain and other leaders were also present during the event.

Speaking about the manifesto made for the MCG area, Barala said that road repair and maintenance work will be done before the monsoon season of 2025.

“Special attention will be given to main roads like AIT Chowk and Southern Refine Road (SPR) so that people get immediate relief. A dedicated city development fund will be set up through a public-private partnership model and CSR contribution for projects like multi-level parking, community centre and road repair. Smart signals and integrated traffic management system (ITMS) will be implemented to address the traffic problems of Gurugram,” he claimed.

He added that 80 new garbage collection vehicles will be pressed in the corporation area, there will be more employees for daily garbage collection and replacing congested grounds with modern and eco-friendly garbage processing facilities will improve waste management.

He also promised that the BJP would ensure that the waste is disposed of promptly at the Bandhwari landfill site, and heavy fines will be imposed in case of delay.

“Developing infrastructure to prevent water logging during the rainy season will be a priority. Clean water will be provided to the citizens by installing public drinking water filters,” he promised.

He also claimed that the BJP aims to make the city free from street animals and provide electricity and water supply 24 hours a day.

He said that work will be done in collaboration with the state government to expedite the completion and operation of the tar plant from waste in Gurugram.

“By starting the 'Green Mobility Campaign' for a clean environment of the city, we will work to promote EV charging stations, advanced e-mobility solutions and e-bike/e-cycle rental services,” he claimed.

He also promised that to make the city sparkling, beautification projects will be started in all the wards including park maintenance, roadside plantation and decorative painting to enhance the beautification of the area.

He said that the unapproved colonies would be legalised. “To provide better transport facilities to the people, we will develop walking and trekking in the entire city on the lines of Chandigarh. We will ensure streetlights are installed on every rind of the city,” he said.

He said that the BJP government aims to provide maximum facilities to women. “For this, keeping in mind the safety of women, we will start a special pink garbage bag,” he said.

“Tax on high-rise buildings will also be abolished so that the financial burden of the people can be reduced. The person who has been occupying land for 20 years will be given ownership rights. The houses which are in the name of women will be given exemption in house tax. The house tax of the villages within the corporation area will be simplified. Separate spaces for yoga will be ensured in the parks,” he said.

He added that the ruling BJP government has resolved to provide special financial assistance for small businessmen and street vendors in the corporation area.

“State-of-the-art auditory and MS modern libraries will also be developed in the cities. Vehicles for crematoriums, multi-level parking, and new centres for the disposal of wet and dry garbage will be established. Sewerage and drinking water connections will be provided free of cost,” he said.

