Indian Festivals and Holidays 2025 list is here

India, the land of diverse religions, states, and cultures, is known for its rich tapestry of festivals and celebrations. Every year, the country comes alive with vibrant processions, colourful decorations, and joyous festivities that present the unique spirit of Indian culture. The festival calendar of India in 2025 promises to be more spectacular than ever, with a wide array of significant holidays and events that will bring people together in celebration.

From the sacred shores of the Ganges to the sun-kissed beaches of the south, India's festivals are an integral part of its cultural heritage. These events not only reflect the country's rich diversity but also unity, love, and brotherhood among its people. As we look forward to the new year, let's dive into India's 2025 festival calendar, promising to be a year of grand celebrations.

Festivals and Holidays in India 2025

Hazrat Ali's birthday (January 14)

Republic Day (January 26)

Mahashivratri (February 26)

Holika Dahan (March 13)

Holi (March 14)

Eid-ul-Fitr (March 31)

Ram Navami (April 6)

Mahavir Jayanti (April 10)

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14)

Buddha Purnima (May 12)

Bakrid (June 7)

Moharram (July 6)

Raksha Bandhan (August 9)

Janmashtami (August 16)

Dussehra Mahanavami (October 1)

Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)

Vijayadashami

Diwali (October 20)

Govardhan Puja (October 22)

Bhaiya Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti (October 23)

Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima (November 5)

Christmas (December 25)

Also read: Gujarat 2025 Public holidays list is here