India’s 77th Republic Day 2026: Parade Timings, Tickets and Chief Guests

India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, commemorating the day when the Constitution of India came into force in 1950. The occasion marks India’s transformation into a sovereign democratic republic after gaining independence from British rule in 1947.

The country observed its first Republic Day on January 26, 1951, and the day has since been celebrated annually with nationwide patriotic events

President to Hoist the National Flag, PM to Pay Tribute at War Memorial

The Republic Day celebrations in the national capital will begin with President Droupadi Murmu hoisting the National Flag at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage at the National War Memorial by laying a wreath, marking the official start of the day’s ceremonies.

Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path

The iconic Republic Day Parade will take place at Kartavya Path near India Gate, drawing thousands of spectators from across the country. The parade will showcase India’s military strength, cultural diversity, and achievements through marching contingents, military displays, and colourful state tableaux.

People who cannot travel to New Delhi can watch the parade live from their homes through television and online platforms.

Parade Timings and Live Telecast Details

The Republic Day parade will begin at 9:30 AM on January 26, 2026, with entry gates opening from 7:00 AM for spectators.

The event will be broadcast live on Doordarshan, and streamed on Doordarshan’s official YouTube channel, All India Radio’s digital platforms, and government websites. Major news channels will also telecast the parade across the country

Republic Day Parade Tickets and Entry

Tickets for the Republic Day parade are available at affordable prices, ranging from ₹20 to ₹100. Tickets for the Beating the Retreat ceremony rehearsal cost ₹20, while tickets for the main ceremony are priced at ₹100.

Tickets can be purchased online via the official portal and at designated counters located at places such as Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Parliament House, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, and Kashmere Gate Metro Station. Attendees must carry valid identity proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving Licence, or Voter ID

European Union Leaders to Attend as Chief Guests

This year’s Republic Day celebrations will be attended by prominent international dignitaries. Antonio Luís Santos da Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, will attend as the chief guests, highlighting India’s strong diplomatic ties with the European Union.

Nationwide Celebrations Across India

Apart from the main ceremony in New Delhi, Republic Day will be celebrated across India with flag hoisting events, cultural programmes, parades, and patriotic activities in schools, colleges, and government institutions.

Republic Day remains one of India’s most significant national occasions, symbolising democracy, unity, and constitutional governance.