Nampally Fire Accident: 5 Killed, Rescue Operation Continues to Save Trapped People

Rescue teams continued their operations on Sunday to save five people, including two children, who are suspected to be trapped in the basement of a multi-storey furniture store in Nampally, Hyderabad. The fire, which broke out on Saturday afternoon, triggered a large-scale emergency response involving multiple agencies.

Officials said teams from the police department, fire services, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) were deployed to handle the situation and carry out rescue operations.

Thick Smoke Hampering Rescue Work

Although firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, dense smoke filling the building has made the rescue operation challenging. Authorities are using specialized equipment to clear the smoke and search the basement for those believed to be trapped.

The missing individuals are reportedly family members of the building’s watchman and other workers who were staying in the basement area

Workers Were Staying in Basement

Accommodation

According to officials, the basement had been used as living quarters for workers and their families. When the fire broke out, some people were unable to escape, leading to fears that they may still be inside.

Families Await Updates

Relatives of the trapped individuals have gathered at the site, anxiously waiting for updates. They have urged authorities to speed up the rescue process and ensure the safety of their loved ones.

Rescue teams continue to work around the clock, and authorities have assured that all possible measures are being taken to locate and rescue those trapped