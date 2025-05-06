India – Pakistan War Tensions: Nationwide Civil Defence Drill Set for May 7 After Pahalgam Attack

In response to heightened security concerns following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a massive nationwide civil defence mock drill across 244 districts on May 7. The initiative aims to strengthen emergency preparedness and enhance public safety mechanisms across the country.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan will chair a crucial video conference on Tuesday to review preparedness with chief secretaries and heads of civil defence from all states and union territories.

As per an official communication from the Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence, and Home Guards, the mock drills will include:

Activation of air-raid warning sirens

Cleaning and restoration of bunkers and trenches

Civilian training on protective measures during hostile attacks

Execution of crash-blackout protocols

Camouflaging of vital installations

Updating evacuation plans

Testing communication lines with the Indian Air Force via hotlines and radio systems

Operational readiness checks of control rooms and shadow control rooms

“In the current geopolitical climate, with evolving and complex threats, it is essential that states and UTs maintain optimum civil defence preparedness at all times,” the ministry emphasized in its advisory.

The exercise will be carried out down to the village level and will witness participation from civil defence wardens, home guards, NCC and NSS cadets, NYKS volunteers, and students from schools and colleges.

This extensive mock drill marks one of the largest coordinated civil defence efforts in recent times, reinforcing the Centre’s proactive stance on national security and civilian protection.