HBSE 10th & 12th Results 2025: Date, Time and How to check?

The wait is growing for lakhs of Haryana students as the Haryana School Education Board (HBSE) is set to declare the HBSE 10th and 12th results in May 2025. Even though the official notice has not yet come out, reports suggest that the Class 10 results may be announced on May 10, 2025, while the Class 12 results will be announced on May 15, 2025.

Checking HBSE Result 2025 Online

After the announcement of the results, students can get access to their Haryana Board 10th & 12th Result 2025 with ease by simply following these simple steps:

Visit the official portal – bseh.org.in

Hit the concerned link, "HBSE Class 10 Result 2025" or "HBSE Class 12 Result 2025"

Use your Roll Number and Date of Birth to log in

Enter the details to see your result

Download and save your scorecard for later use

Key Facts of HBSE Exams 2025

Haryana Board Class 10 exams were held between February 28 and March 19, 2025, and Class 12 exams between February 27 and April 2, 2025.

Other Ways to Get Results

Besides the official website, results can also be accessed on education portals such as bseh.org.in or via SMS.

Post-Result Procedures

If students find any irregularities in their marks, they can request verification or a revaluation. The board will subsequently release the original mark sheets through schools.

Stay Updated

Monitor the official HBSE website for the most recent updates regarding the result dates. Bookmark this page to get the latest information on the Haryana Board Result 2025.

By being attentive to the official declarations, students can be assured that they don't miss any significant information regarding their results.

