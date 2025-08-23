India Halts Postal Parcels to US from August 25: Reasons, Exemptions Explained

The Department of Posts has temporarily suspended the booking of most parcels and postal articles to the United States starting August 25, 2025, amid tariffs imposed on India by US President Donald Trump.

Announcing the development, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the decision follows the executive order issued on July 30, which withdraws the duty-free de minimis exemption on goods valued up to $800. Under the new rule, all postal items bound for the US, regardless of value, will attract customs duties under the International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff framework.

However, gift items valued up to $100 will continue to be exempt from duty. Letters and documents will also remain unaffected.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), transport carriers and other “qualified parties” must collect and remit duties on postal shipments. But with key processes—such as carrier designation and duty collection mechanisms—still unclear, air carriers have expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after August 25.

“In view of this, the Department of Posts has decided to suspend booking of all categories of parcels and articles to the USA, except letters/documents and gifts under $100, until further notice,” the PIB report said.

Customers who have already booked undeliverable items can seek a refund of postage, it added.

The Department of Posts said it is working closely with stakeholders and monitoring the situation, assuring that efforts are underway to normalize services at the earliest.