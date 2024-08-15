Independence Day 2024: Top 15 wishes and patriotic quotes!

India celebrates its 78th Independence Day on August 15, the anniversary of its independence in 1947. This day celebrates the freedom India gained from the British's 200-year rule and remembers the great sacrifices of the brave fighters.

Today, it is celebrated grandly across the country by hoisting the flags in schools, colleges and workplaces. To wish everyone this Independence Day, here are 15 wishes.

1. Happy Independence Day! May the colours of our flag remind us of the sacrifices made for our freedom.

2. Wishing you and your family peace, prosperity, and a strong sense of national pride on this special day.

3. Happy Independence Day! Let's celebrate the country's unity and its strength.

4. Wishing you a joyous Independence Day filled with pride, love, and happiness.

5. May the spirit of freedom and independence always be with you. Happy Independence Day!

6. May the flag of our nation always fly high. Happy Independence Day 2024!

7. Here's to a day of freedom, pride, and celebration. Happy August 15!

8. On this day, let's honour the heroes of our nation and appreciate the gift of freedom.

9. Happy Independence Day! May we always have the courage to stand up for what's right!

10. On this Independence Day, let's commit to building a better, stronger, and more united nation.

11. As we celebrate our nation's independence, let's also remember our duty to preserve it for future generations.

12. May our nation always stay united and free. Happy Independence Day 2024.

13. May the spirit of freedom guide us toward a brighter future. Happy Independence Day!

14. Happy Independence Day! May we always be grateful for the freedom we have and the sacrifices made to achieve it?

15. Wishing you a Happy Independence Day filled with love, joy, and national pride!

Top 15 Independence Day quotes:

1. Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes. - Mahatma Gandhi.

2. Today, we end a period of ill fortune, and India discovers herself again. - Jawaharlal Nehru

3. Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it! - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

4. Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark. -

Rabindranath Tagore.

5. Forget that the grossest crime is not to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give if you want to get. - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

6. Citizenship consists of the service of the country. - Jawaharlal Nehru

7. Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living? - Mahatma Gandhi

8. Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood will contribute to the growth of this nation and make it solid and dynamic. - Indira Gandhi

9. Let new India arise out of peasants' cottages, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper. - Swami Vivekananda

10. The sanctity of law can be maintained only so long as it is the expression of the will of the people.- Bhagat Singh

11. A nation's culture resides in the hearts and the soul of its people. - Mahatma Gandhi

12. Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge. - Jawaharlal Nehru

13. Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

14. Our nation is like a tree, the original trunk of which is Swarajya, and the branches are Swadeshi and Boycott. - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

15. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. - Jawaharlal Nehru