Independence Day 2024: YS Jagan Hoists National Flag

A Day That Fills Every Indian Heart with Pride: YS Jagan

The 78th Independence Day celebrations were held with grandeur at the YSR Congress Party's central office in Tadepalli. YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unfurled the national flag. On this occasion, he paid homage by garlanding the portraits of national leaders. YS Jagan extended his best wishes to the people of the state, emphasizing that this day is one that fills every Indian heart with pride.

The event was attended by several notable figures including Legislative Council Opposition Leader Lella Appireddy, former ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Ambati Rambabu, Vidadala Rajini, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, and MP YV Subba Reddy.

In a tweet, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his pride, stating, "Today is a day that fills every Indian heart with pride—a day when we broke the shackles of slavery and breathed the air of freedom. My heartfelt wishes to all the people of the state on this 78th Independence Day. I pay my sincere tributes to all the warriors who fought for our freedom."