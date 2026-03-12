Indane LPG Refill Booking System Crashes After Surge in Calls

The LPG refill booking system of Indane recently faced a major technical disruption after the number of customer calls surged far beyond normal levels across India. The system reportedly crashed as call volumes increased eight to ten times higher than usual, creating difficulties for customers trying to book gas cylinder refills.

According to internal communication accessed by reports, the sudden spike in demand placed heavy pressure on the booking infrastructure, especially the IVRS and missed-call booking services used by millions of customers. The system struggled to handle the unusually high traffic, resulting in temporary outages and booking delays.

Indian Oil Corporation operates the Indane LPG brand, which supplies cooking gas to more than 15 crore households across the country. Due to the current surge in booking requests, customers were advised to try alternative methods such as mobile apps, WhatsApp booking, or online portals to place refill orders.

Officials also indicated that the government recently extended the minimum waiting period between LPG refill bookings from 21 days to 25 days to manage demand and prevent excessive booking during the ongoing supply pressure.

The disruption caused inconvenience for many households, as LPG cylinders remain an essential cooking fuel for millions of families in India. Authorities are working to stabilise the system and restore normal booking operations as soon as possible.