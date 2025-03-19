Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles: India’s Solution to EV Charging Woes and Emissions?

With the effects of climate change and pollution becoming more profound each year, the need to explore sustainable energy resources, including green hydrogen, for powering vehicles has been increasingly emphasized.

As Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari drove into Parliament on Wednesday (March 19) in a Toyota Mirai, a Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), it raises the question: why is India focusing on transitioning to FCEVs when Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) have been achieving record-breaking sales?

Despite challenges like supply chain disruptions, macroeconomic instability, geopolitical tensions, and rising commodity and energy prices, India has made significant strides in adopting BEVs. In 2024, electric car sales surged to 20%, with nearly 100,000 units sold, compared to 82,688 the previous year.

A study outlining why Green Hydrogen FCEVs may be more feasible in the Indian context also highlights the challenges India faces in its transition to BEVs. These hurdles include long charging times for EVs, limited lithium resources, and a shortage of charging stations among others.

Needless to say, the Central government will face similar challenges in promoting the transition to FCEVs.

Speaking to the media, Gadkari explained, “The meaning of 'Mirai' is future. Hydrogen is the fuel of the future.” He pointed out that India currently imports hydrogen, but in the next 5-10 years, the country aims to become an exporter of the gas. Gadkari also emphasized that he has been promoting the use of green energy since 2004 to combat pollution and stated that farmers will play a role in hydrogen production in the future.

As part of its push for FCEVs, India’s automotive testing agency, ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd to conduct a pilot project studying the Toyota Mirai, the world’s most advanced FCEV. The project will evaluate the vehicle’s efficiency on Indian roads and under local climatic conditions.

FCEVs: Zero Tailpipe Emissions and Water as the Only Byproduct

Like any other electric vehicle, FCEVs run on electricity. In the case of hydrogen-powered cars, fuel cells filled with hydrogen generate the electricity that powers the motors. They can be refuelled at hydrogen stations, which is much faster than charging large batteries. Since FCEVs run on hydrogen, the only by-product is water.

When the ignition is turned on, hydrogen travels to the fuel cell stack, where it combines with oxygen from the air to create electricity. This process results in zero tailpipe emissions.

A common issue with EVs is the massive weight due to large battery packs. However, this can be mitigated by using a fuel cell powertrain, making FCEVs especially viable for trucks and buses used for mid- to long-distance journeys.

India’s Vision to Become a Major Hydrogen Hub

In 2023, the Indian government approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission, with an initial outlay of ₹19,744 crore. This includes ₹17,490 crore for the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) program, ₹1,466 crore for pilot projects, ₹400 crore for Research and Development (R&D), and ₹388 crore for other components of the mission.

Through the mission, the government aims to produce at least 5 million metric tons (MMT) of green hydrogen annually, attract investments of over ₹8 lakh crore, and create more than six lakh jobs. Additionally, the targeted production and use of green hydrogen are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 50 MMT annually.

Hydrogen Filling Stations

Currently, India has only three green hydrogen filling stations: one each in Faridabad, Gurugram, and Leh.

As part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the government has approved five pilot projects comprising 37 hydrogen-powered vehicles (including buses and trucks) and nine hydrogen refuelling stations. These stations are planned in various regions, including Greater Noida-Delhi-Agra, Bhubaneswar-Konark-Puri, Ahmedabad-Vadodara-Surat, Sahibabad-Faridabad-Delhi, Pune-Mumbai, Jamshedpur-Kalinga Nagar, Thiruvananthapuram-Kochi, Kochi-Edappally, Jamnagar-Ahmedabad, and Visakhapatnam-Bayyavaram.