Holidays Scam: Thiruvananthapuram Tour Agency Accused of Fraud

Thiruvananthapuram: Vistara Holidays, a travel agency near Chettikulangara, is under investigation after several customers filed complaints of fraud. The branch manager, Aarushi, and an unidentified staff member are accused of cheating people by offering fake tour packages.

The first complaint came from Dr. Jithu Godwin, a 35-year-old from Nanthancode, who paid Rs 85,000 for a 15-day tour to northern India, including free accommodation at popular hotels. However, Dr. Godwin claims that despite paying last year, the tour was never arranged. The accused stopped answering his calls, prompting him to file a case.

Two more residents of Thiruvananthapuram have also registered complaints with the Vanchiyoor police, reporting similar scams and financial losses.

Police said the public should be cautious of the increasing number of holiday and travel scams. People are advised to thoroughly verify travel deals and confirm bookings before making any payments. The police are investigating the matter and aim to bring justice to the victims who were deceived into losing large sums of money for non-existent tours.