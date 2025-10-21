Govardhan Puja 2025: Importance, Puja Rituals, and Annakut Significance

Govardhan Puja, or Annakoot Mahotsav, is a major Hindu festival that falls a day after Diwali, on the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, the festival is on October 22, 2025. The puja is an expression of thanksgiving to nature and the divine equilibrium, with a stress on the worship of nature as preached by Lord Krishna.

Spiritual Significance of Govardhan Puja

The religious significance of Govardhan Puja is that it is connected with the mythological event of Lord Krishna having lifted Mount Govardhan to save the villagers from the fury of Lord Indra. The incident is associated with devotion, humility, and respect for nature. Govardhan Puja is said to calm the volatile mind and imbue peace within. Holy scriptures depict the day as one of several divine observances, which are Bali Puja, Govardhan Puja, Cow Worship, and Annakoot.

Govardhan Puja 2025 Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious timing for Govardhan Puja is between 6:30 AM and 8:47 AM on October 22, 2025. The day is also blessed by Preeti Yoga and Lakshmi Yoga, thereby making it all the more suitable for worship and an auspicious start. Conducting the rituals with complete devotion is said to fetch the blessings of Lord Krishna throughout the year.

Rituals and Worship Method

The puja consists of some rituals, which are as follows:

Getting up early and thoroughly cleaning the house to remove negativity and attract positivity

Preparing a small mound of cow dung or clay at the entrance, representing Mount Govardhan

Adorning the hill with saffron and kumkum, presenting rice, flowers, and food (naivedya)

Preparing 56 Bhog (Chhappan Bhog), a majestic offering of 56 types of food offered to Lord Krishna and Govardhan Maharaj

Worship of Goddess Lakshmi as Annapurna, the bestower of food and prosperity

Specific Rituals to Attract Prosperity and Good Luck

There are some specific rituals to be done on this day to invite prosperity and good luck:

Keeping five Gomti Chakras and five cowries in a plate while performing puja, and keeping them tied in a red cloth for safekeeping in a locker or safe

Taking a turmeric root, Gomti Chakra, cowrie, gunja seed, and a five-faced Rudraksha in a bag and keeping it in the house temple, cash box, or wallet

Making Panchamrit with milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee, and offering to Lord Krishna

Offering green vegetables to temples on this day is also auspicious

Conclusion

Govardhan Puja is a major festival that lays stress on the need for nature and its divine equilibrium. The puja is a festival of gratitude to nature and the boon of Lord Krishna. By performing the rituals with complete devotion and adhering to the special rituals for abundance and prosperity, the devotees can bring positivity and blessings to their lives.

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