Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date: August 26 or 27?

The sacred festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is approaching soon, and the believers are waiting with bated breath for the day to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesha, the remover of all obstacles. This year's Ganesh Chaturthi will fall on the 27th of August 2025 and is bound to be a special one, with many favorable coincidences and yogas that will fall on this day. As per astrological estimates, the festival will see the extremely rare Shubh and Shukla Yoga, accompanied by Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Bhadravas Yoga, and hence, it is the perfect moment to obtain the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Auspicious Yogas on Ganesh Chaturthi

These yogas are said to be extremely auspicious and are thought to bestow success, prosperity, and joy upon those who worship Lord Ganesha with dedication. The confluence of these yogas on Ganesh Chaturthi is likely to enhance the optimistic energies and vibrations, and thus the festival will become even more special.

Significance of Ganesh Mahotsav

Ganesh Mahotsav is a festival of ten days that is extremely important in Sanatan Dharma. The celebration is done with tremendous fervor and enthusiasm throughout the country, particularly in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Throughout this time, devotees bring idols of Lord Ganesha into their homes and worship him with rituals, asking for happiness, prosperity, and the elimination of obstacles.

Dates to Keep in Mind

Hartalika Teej: This year, Hartalika Teej will fall on August 26, the day the countdown for Ganesh Chaturthi begins.

Ganesh Chaturthi: The Ganesh Chaturthi festival will commence on August 27 and will last for ten days, culminating in the immersion of Lord Ganesha's idol on September 6.

Chaurchan: Chaurchan, the festival of Chandra Dev, will be observed on August 26 in Bihar.

Muhurats and Timings

Brahma Muhurta: 03:58 am to 04:43 am

Vijay Muhurat: 01:58 pm to 02:49 pm

Twilight Time: 06:14 pm to 06:36 pm

Nishita Muhurta: 11:28 pm to 12:13 am

As the festival nears, the devotees are requested to make themselves ready for the festivities by understanding the relevance of the festival, the rituals, and the auspicious timings. With its rich spiritual and cultural heritage, Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that unites people and fills their lives with happiness, joy, and positivity.

Also read: UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Result Date: Expected Timeline