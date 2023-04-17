G20 India: 2nd Meeting of Digital Economy Working Group Opens Today in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad: The second in-person G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) began in Hyderabad today. The 3-day meeting will conclude on April 19. The Global experts will share their experience in emerging & telecom technologies and on technology led inclusive development during the meeting.

Union Minister of State of Communication, Devusinh Chauhan and Union Minister of State of Social Justice & Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy will address the first day of the second meeting of DEWG in the city.

There will be side events on both the days focusing primarily on Digital Connectivity and will comprise of three panel discussions on the thematic areas -- ‘High Speed Mobile Broadband and its impacts on lives, society and industry’, ‘Digital Inclusion: Connecting the Unconnected’, and ‘Sustainable, Green Digital Infrastructure: Challenges and Opportunities’.

On the second and third day of the meetings, G20 members, invited guest countries and International Organisations will have extensive discussion on the actionable deliverables in priority areas namely Digital Public Infrastructure,, Cybersecurity and Digital Skilling. A workshop titled ‘Multi-stakeholder Consultation for Mutual Recognition of Digital Skills’ will also be held on Tuesday.

Also See: Sakshi Cartoon: Number of Encounters in Six Years in UP will Shock You!

The G20 delegates will visit Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad to gain first-hand knowledge of India’s expertise in the emerging digital and telecom technologies – 5G-i, 6G, Internet of Things (IoT) and the various use cases pertaining to the welfare of citizens.

(With PTI inputs)