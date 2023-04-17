Sakshi Cartoon: Number of Encounters in Six Years in UP will Shock You!
Apr 17, 2023, 10:27 IST
The encounter of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and his accomplice has brought the focus back on police encounters in Yogi Adityanath-ruled Uttar Pradesh. According to the state police data, more than 10,900 police encounters have taken place in the last six years.
Sakshi cartoon text translation: 10,900 encounters in six years in Uttar Pradesh.
Related news
More from section
Advertisement