Sakshi Cartoon: Number of Encounters in Six Years in UP will Shock You!

Apr 17, 2023, 10:27 IST
- Sakshi Post

The encounter of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and his accomplice has brought the focus back on police encounters in Yogi Adityanath-ruled Uttar Pradesh. According to the state police data, more than 10,900 police encounters have taken place in the last six years. 

Sakshi cartoon text translation: 10,900 encounters in six years in Uttar Pradesh. 

 


Read More:

Tags: 
Yogi Adithyanath
Uttar Pradesh Police Encounter
Asad Ahmed
Atiq Ahmed
Sakshi Cartoon
Advertisement
Back to Top