February 27 holiday or not?

As the country gears up for various festivals and elections, the question on everyone's mind is - will February 27 be a holiday or not? The answer varies depending on the state and region you are in. So whether schools, colleges and offices get February 27 a holiday or not here.

February 26, 2025, is a special day in India, as several holidays are being celebrated across various states. While some of the states are celebrating Mahashivratri, others are holding elections or marking the end of major festivals. In this article, we shall explore the various holidays being celebrated in India and their implications.

Telangana Schools Closed

In Telangana, the state government has announced a holiday for schools in 24 districts on February 27, 2025, as a result of the impending Telangana Legislative Council (MLC) elections. The decision is intended to facilitate free elections and reduce interference with the education process.

Other States: No Holiday

But for the rest of the nation, February 27 is a normal working day. Banks, offices, and schools will operate as usual unless stated otherwise by the local authorities.

Mahakumbh Mela Ends

The Mahakumbh Mela, an important Hindu festival, ends today. Therefore, schools that have transitioned to online classes because of the festival will return to normal classes tomorrow.

Jammu and Kashmir Schools Reopen

In Jammu and Kashmir, the winter holidays for schools come to an end today. Schools will reopen tomorrow, marking the beginning of a new academic phase.

Bank Holidays

It is to be noted that banks in various states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu-Srinagar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh remained closed on February 26, 2025, as it was a holiday on account of Mahashivratri celebrations. Banks in Gangtok will also be closed on February 28, 2025, as it is the Losar festival.

Also read: Summer Holidays reduced for Intermediate Colleges in AP; check revised dates!