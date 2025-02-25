February 26 Maha Shivaratri Holiday declared in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that all schools, colleges, and government offices in the state will remain closed on February 26, 2025, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The government has issued a notification in this regard, and the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has already declared February 26 as a holiday in its 2025 vacation calendar.

Apart from schools and colleges, all government offices, including banks, will also be closed on Maha Shivratri. People have been instructed by the government to do any urgent banking work today.

Special Arrangements for Maha Shivratri

To facilitate trouble-free celebrations, special arrangements have been made in the state. Extra security forces have been deployed at temples and special care is being taken at the Ganga ghats. Railway stations and bus stands too will have extra police forces deputed. Medical camps and mobile ambulances will be arranged at different points to offer health services.

VIP Darshan Suspended at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has suspended VIP darshan from February 25 to 27 due to the expected large crowd of devotees on Maha Shivratri. The temple trust has appealed to the people of Kashi to cooperate with the arrangements made for the festival.

Preparations for Managing Large Crowds

Traditionally, around 5-6 lakh devotees visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on special occasions. But ever since the Mahakumbh began, the devotees have been swelling to more than 7 lakh daily. On February 26, the devotees are likely to be around 14-15 lakh, which could be challenging for crowd management.

The temple authorities have arranged special measures to deal with the crowds and have requested devotees to come to the temple at their convenience, as there could be some delay in the queues. Devotees are also requested to keep their pens, combs, mobiles, belts, electronic gadgets, and keys at home or in their hotels to avoid any trouble during security screening.

