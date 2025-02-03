February 12, 26 Schools Holiday in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has issued a holiday schedule for February. As per the announced schedule, schools will remain shut on the 12th and 26th of February, whereas banks will enjoy a holiday on the 26th of February.

The first holiday on February 12 is being marked as Sant Ravidas Jayanti Day, an important day for followers of Sant Ravidas, a famous saint and poet. All schools governed by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council recognized basic school observe this holiday.

The second holiday on February 26 will be observed by all basic and primary schools in the state. This holiday has been declared for schools from class 1 to class 8.

Besides the school holidays, the banks in Uttar Pradesh will also observe a holiday on February 26, under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1981. This means that all banking services will be unavailable on this day.

The holiday schedule by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council is good news for students, teachers, and bank employees who will have a break from their routine activities. Holidays also provide an opportunity for people to celebrate and observe important cultural and religious events.

