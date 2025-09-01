Fact Check: September 3–6 Are Not Nationwide Public Holidays

A viral post has been circulating on social media over the last few days stating that the Indian government has declared four successive countrywide public holidays on 3, 4, 5, and 6 September 2025, which would imply that banks, schools, and government offices will be closed on these days. Our WhatsApp tipline number (+91 92470 52470) also got a few queries from readers inquiring if this rumor is true. Here's the fact-check.

What We Found

We first looked for any formal notification issued by the Government of India. There was no such announcement available on government websites or press releases. The National Portal of India mentions only 5 September 2025 (Friday) as a gazetted holiday on Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad, which falls on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

We then searched for holiday lists announced by various state governments. The results confirmed that the majority of states also observe 5 September as a gazetted holiday for Milad-un-Nabi. In some states like Assam and Meghalaya, the day is stated to be a restricted or discretionary holiday. Some of the state-related festivals take place during the same time zone—for instance, Kerala has announced 4 and 5 September as holidays for Onam—but no state has announced a block of holidays from 3 to 6 September.

A further check into the matter found that the viral assertion seems to have started from an unofficial website article that did not provide any legitimate or official source. Note that gazetted holidays declared by the Centre are generally for central government offices and schools, but their observance can differ by state.

Local Holiday Updates

There are certainly other closures and holidays during this time, but they are region-specific or because of local conditions:

In Uttarakhand, the state government announced 1 September 2025 as a holiday for all schools (Classes 1–12) and Anganwadi centres in some districts, due to the IMD's heavy rainfall warning. The districts that will be affected are Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli, Haridwar, Pauri, Almora, and others.

In Punjab, government-aided and private schools will be closed until 3 September 2025 due to flood-related interruptions.

Banks, on their part, based on the RBI calendar and websites, will be closed on 5 September in most states for Milad-un-Nabi. Other bank holidays are 3 September in Jharkhand for Karma Puja, 4–5 September in Kerala for Onam, and 6 September in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh for Indrajatra and Milad-un-Nabi.

The Verdict

The post claiming that the Indian government announced 3, 4, 5, and 6 September 2025 as consecutive national public holidays is false. The sole gazetted holiday formally recognized throughout India during this time is 5 September 2025 (Milad-un-Nabi). All other holidays are applicable in some states or proclaimed based on local circumstances, but no nationwide four-day shutdown as implied by the viral post.

