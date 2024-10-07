Durga Puja Holiday Extension Requests Rejected By Bihar Education Dept

Bihar Education Dept Rejects Durga Puja Holiday Extension Amid Teacher Protests

The Bihar Education Department has sparked controversy by refusing to extend the Durga Puja holiday, despite intense pressure from teacher organizations and a social media campaign. The department has limited the holidays to October 10-12, citing the General Administration Department's calendar.

Teachers argue that a longer break is necessary, given the state's grand celebrations. However, the decision has been met with resistance, leaving teachers furious.

The issue has taken a political turn, with Union Minister Giriraj Singh's request for an extension being mocked by JDU spokesperson Arvind Nishad. The tension between the two parties has intensified.

Durga Puja festivities begin on October 2, 2024, with key dates including Maha Panchami (Oct 8), Maha Shashthi (Oct 9), Maha Saptami (Oct 10), Maha Ashtami (Oct 11), Maha Navami (Oct 12), and Dussehra (Oct 12).

