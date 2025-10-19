Diwali 2025 Bank Holiday Confusion: October 20 or 21? Check States List!

As the country gears up to celebrate Diwali 2025, banks across India are set to observe holidays around the festival of lights. However, the exact holiday dates will vary from state to state, leading to some confusion among customers. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar, most banks will remain closed on Monday, October 20, while others will observe the holiday on Tuesday, October 21, depending on regional celebrations and traditions.

In many northern and southern states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, and West Bengal, banks will stay closed on October 20 for Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, and Kali Puja. In Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, the holiday has been scheduled for October 21 to coincide with Deepawali and Govardhan Puja. Some regions may also see extended closures on October 22 and 23 for festivals such as Balipadyami and Bhai Dooj, offering a longer festive break for several employees.

Even though banks will be shut, customers can continue using online banking and ATM services throughout the festive period. Digital transactions, fund transfers, and bill payments through UPI and net banking platforms will remain fully functional. However, physical services such as cheque deposits, large cash withdrawals, and demand draft processing will not be available on the designated holidays.

The variation in holiday dates is largely due to the Hindu lunar calendar, which determines festival timings based on the lunar tithi. In 2025, the amavasya tithi or new moon phase, associated with Diwali, spans both October 20 and 21. To accommodate local customs, the RBI’s state-wise holiday list allows different states to follow their regional calendars.

Bank officials have advised customers to plan their financial tasks in advance to avoid inconvenience during the holidays. Those needing to complete urgent banking work such as loan repayments, cheque clearances, or withdrawals are encouraged to do so before the long weekend begins.

With the extended festive period ahead, Diwali is expected to bring joy and celebration across India. While banking counters will close temporarily, digital services will ensure that essential financial activities continue smoothly. Whether your bank shuts on October 20 or 21 will depend on your state, so it is best to check with your local branch to plan your transactions in time.