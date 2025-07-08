Did India Lose One Rafale IAF Jet? Dassault CEO Shuts Down Pakistan's Claims

Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier has recently revealed that India has lost one of its Rafale jets. The incident is under investigation, according to Eric, but he stressed that the country didn't lose the jet to Pakistan attacks during Operation Sindoor. Right after India's decision to neutralize terrorist targets in its neighbor country, Pakistan claimed to have shot down six Rafale jets.

The CEO of Dassault Aviation dismissed these claims and revealed that a high-altitude technical failure caused the loss of that one Rafale jet. French defense websites also confirmed that the mishap had occurred at an altitude of over 12,000 meters during an extended training mission.

The report made it clear that there wasn't any enemy engagement involved. Neither the Indian government nor the Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially confirmed the loss of a Rafale aircraft. But, it's important to note that Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan acknowledged that India had suffered some losses during Operation Sindoor but refuted Pakistan's claims of shooting down six Indian aircraft and deemed them "absolutely incorrect."

In a separate interview with Reuters, General Chauhan said Indian forces re-entered Pakistani airspace on multiple occasions and “penetrated all their air defenses with impunity,” executing precision strikes deep within enemy territory.