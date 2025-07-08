Tamil Actors Srikanth and Krishna Get Conditional Bail in Drug Case

Tamil actors Srikanth and Krishna, who were arrested in connection with a drug case in Chennai a couple of weeks ago, have now been granted conditional bail by the Madras High Court. The decision came following a bail plea hearing held earlier today.

Conditional Bail Granted in Drug Case

The Madras High Court has approved conditional bail for both actors after their names surfaced during an ongoing investigation into a drug racket in the city. Srikanth was initially arrested after AIADMK IT Wing member T. Prasad was taken into custody for allegedly supplying cocaine. Subsequent interrogation and medical reports, including tests conducted at Kilpauk Government Hospital, reportedly confirmed drug consumption by the actor. The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the Chennai Police arrested Srikanth under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Following Srikanth's arrest, actor Krishna and a few of his associates were also taken into custody. According to a News18 Tamil report, Srikanth had allegedly purchased one gram of cocaine for ₹12,000.

Investigation Continues

Despite the court granting conditional bail, the investigation remains active. Chennai Police and the Narcotics department are continuing to trace additional links in the drug network that has shaken the Tamil film industry. The authorities are expected to widen the probe and interrogate more suspects in the coming days.

Who Are Srikanth and Krishna?

Srikanth is a well-known face in Kollywood, having starred in several popular Tamil films including Manasellam, Varnajalam, Kana Kandein, Oru Naal Kanavu, Poo, and Sathurangam. Krishna, also a prominent actor in Tamil cinema, has appeared in films like Kazhugu, Vanavarayan Vallavarayan, Vanmam, and Yatchan.

The case has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film fraternity, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how the investigation unfolds. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.