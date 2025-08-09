Delhi Rains Dampen Rakshabandhan Spirit; Red Alert Issued in National Capital

Heavy rains on Saturday dampened Raksha Bandhan fervour in Delhi, as major roads in the national capital — including Connaught Place, Mathura Road, and Pragati Maidan — witnessed massive waterlogging.

In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Pragati Maidan recorded over 100 mm of rainfall, while Safdarjung registered 80.7 mm and Palam recorded 78.7 mm.

In several areas, rain began overnight and continued with the same intensity into the morning, causing flooding in multiple underpasses and streets. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for all of Delhi, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Waterlogged roads irked residents, with many questioning the government’s lack of preparedness to deal with such weather. The torrential rains also disrupted flight schedules, with at least 105 flights delayed on Saturday — 13 inbound to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and 92 outbound — throwing travel plans into chaos.

Airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet posted alerts on X, advising passengers to leave early for the airport and monitor their flight status. The Delhi Airport, meanwhile, issued a statement saying operations were largely stable despite the inclement weather.

Sharing his ordeal, one passenger said, “My flight landed at IGI Airport from Thiruvananthapuram at 11:45 p.m., but it took me over three hours to reach my home in Mayur Vihar, just 25 km away. There was an hour-long jam at Sarai Kale Khan, and at least four stretches were waterlogged.”

As rains continue to lash the capital, the Yamuna River is inching closer to the danger mark of 205.33 metres, fuelling concerns over possible flooding in low-lying areas. Visuals of waterlogged roads across Delhi have gone viral on social media.