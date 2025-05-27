Covid Cases in India: Should You Be Worried About LF. 7 and NB.1.8.1?

India is witnessing a renewed wave of concern as COVID-19 cases slowly rise across several states. While many fear the virus’s fatal impact, experts urge people not to panic, saying the newly detected variants are being closely monitored and do not currently show signs of a severe health threat.

New Subvariants Detected: LF.7 and NB.1.8.1

Amid growing anxiety, two new Omicron subvariants, LF.7 and NB.1.8.1, have been identified in India. According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG):

One case of NB.1.8.1 was reported from Tamil Nadu in April.

Four cases of LF.7 were found in Gujarat in May.

These new strains are sub-lineages of JN.1, the current dominant COVID-19 variant in India, which makes up around 53% of all sequenced cases.

What Makes These Variants Noteworthy?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has categorised both LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 as "Variants Under Monitoring." This classification means they carry mutations that may affect the virus’s behaviour, such as how easily it spreads or how well it evades the immune system, but there is no clear evidence yet of increased severity or impact.

According to experts:

These subvariants appear to be more transmissible than earlier strains.

They may have a greater ability to bypass immunity, but their clinical impact remains low so far.

Key Mutations Noted:

NB.1.8.1 includes A435S, V445H, and T478I mutations in its spike protein—factors that may improve its infectiousness.

JN.1, from which both subvariants evolved, carries the L455S mutation, estimated to make it 1.5 times more infectious than previous variants.

India’s Current Covid-19 Situation

As of May 19, India had 257 active COVID-19 cases. In the past week alone:

Delhi reported over 100 cases.

Kerala recorded around 400 cases.

Nationwide, over 750 new cases emerged.

States like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are currently considered hotspots, with cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Thane witnessing the highest caseloads.

In response, the Delhi Health Department has issued advisories to hospitals to prepare adequate beds, oxygen supply, and medicines. While the situation remains under control, the government is ramping up precautionary measures.

Vaccines and Public Safety

Although variant-specific vaccines are not yet available in India, existing booster doses are still effective. Medical experts confirm:

Boosters can reduce the risk of symptomatic infection by 50%.

They can lower the chance of severe illness by up to 80%.

Doctors reassure the public that, despite rising numbers, there is no immediate cause for alarm. The infections remain mild in most cases, and healthcare systems are well-prepared to handle the current wave.

While the emergence of new subvariants like LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 is being watched closely, there is no indication of severe illness or high mortality. Authorities urge people to stay cautious, follow preventive measures, and stay updated through verified health sources.