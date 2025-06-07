CLAT PG 2025 Answer Key Revised: Delhi High Court Orders to Release Final Results

In a breakthrough for law aspirants, the Delhi High Court has ordered the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) to correct the CLAT PG 2025 answer key and release the final results. The order follows petitions by students claiming discrepancies in the answer key and requesting an equitable evaluation.

Court's Directive on Answer Key Objections

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela heard objections filed by students and ordered marks be given as per corrections made in the court for two questions. The court turned down challenges to a third question, confirming the answer of the consortium.

Excessive Objection Fee

The court also raised eyebrows at the Rs 1,000 charge per question for objections, calling it "excessive and disproportionate" to other exams. The bench directed the consortium to revisit this aspect with its advisory committee led by Justice G Raghuram (retd) and see if it could change the fee structure for future exams.

Impact on Law Aspirants

By this order, thousands of law aspirants can hope to get their corrected scores shortly, which could also lift their chances for admission to top NLUs. The court order is likely to bring relief to students who had been impacted by the discrepancies in the answer key.

Next Steps

The Consortium of NLUs is likely to revise the answer key accordingly and announce the updated results of CLAT PG 2025. This update is likely to make a positive difference to the admission process for law courses in premier NLUs.

Conclusion

Delhi High Court's move to rework the CLAT PG 2025 answer key and announce the final results is a big relief to law aspirants. The court order to scrutinize the objection fee structure is also likely to be helpful to students in the longer perspective. With the new results expected any time now, students can now anticipate a more equitable assessment process.

