The All India Bhojpuri Samaj (AIBS) president Prabhunath Rai has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to declare October 27 and 28 as public holidays in observance of Chhath Puja, one of the most significant festivals for devotees of Chhathi Maiyya and Surya Bhagwan.

Speaking to reporters, Rai said that he had personally met the Chief Minister and urged him to consider granting a two-day break, emphasizing that Chhath is a festival rooted in faith, purity, and devotion. “This is not just a ritual but a sacred tradition where people express gratitude to the Sun God and seek blessings for prosperity and well-being,” Rai added.

To ensure smooth arrangements during this year’s celebrations, a dedicated route has been prepared for the Chief Minister’s visit to the Laxman Mela Park, allowing him to directly reach the main stage without disrupting the devotees performing rituals along the Gomti Ghat. The administration aims to manage the large gatherings while maintaining safety and accessibility for worshippers.

The Chhath Puja celebrations in Lucknow are expected to see the presence of several prominent leaders and dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary, and cabinet ministers Suresh Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Jaiveer Singh, and A.K. Sharma. BJP leader Neeraj Singh and Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal are also likely to join the festivities.

With extensive preparations underway at ghats and parks across the city, the administration and volunteer organizations are coordinating to ensure devotees have access to clean water, proper lighting, and security throughout the four-day festival.

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