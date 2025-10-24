Chhath Puja Bank Holiday 2025: Are banks closed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal?

As India prepares to celebrate the holy festival of Chhath Puja, bank branches in some states will be closed, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday list. Customers in these states are requested to get their financial work done beforehand so that they may not face any inconvenience during the festival break.

Bank Closures During Chhath Puja 2025

This year, the banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will be closed on October 27 and 28, 2025, to celebrate Chhath Puja. The two-day holiday will coincide with the most significant rituals of the festival, including the Sandhya Arghya (evening offerings) and Usha Arghya (morning offerings) to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya.

While banks in West Bengal will be closed on October 27, other financial institutions across the rest of India — including those in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat — will operate normally.

Festival Significance

Chhath Puja is among the most sacred festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, with immense devotion and spiritual practices. Fasters pray to the sun as it sets and rises, showing gratitude and asking for blessings of prosperity, good health, and well-being of the family. The festival represents purity, self-discipline, and the relationship between nature and mankind.

Banking Operations During the Holidays

While physical bank branches in the concerned states will be closed, customers will be able to conduct all their digital banking transactions during the Chhath Puja holidays. Customers will be able to conduct UPI payments, ATM withdrawals, fund transfers, bill payments, and mobile banking transactions as usual.

The regional offices of RBI can also provide local notifications if any change occurs, and therefore, account holders are advised to refer to their respective branches or bank websites for state-specific information.

Plan Ahead for Hassle-Free Banking

People who require to undertake transactions such as cheque deposits, cash withdrawals, loan application, or account modification are urged to do them prior to the holiday season or upon resumption after the banks have opened. Regional holidays vary across states, and therefore advance planning can ensure that finances are managed well and without any disruption during Chhath Puja celebrations.