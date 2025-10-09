CA September 2025 Result Date: ICAI Expected to Announce on November 6

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the Chartered Accountancy (CA) September 2025 examination results in the first week of November. As per updates from the chartered accountancy community, the results may be announced on November 6, 2025. However, the institute has not yet released an official confirmation.

Where to Check CA September 2025 Results

Candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams held in September 2025 will be able to check their results on the official ICAI website — icai.org. Students must log in using their registration number and roll number to access their scorecards. Along with the results, ICAI is also expected to release the toppers list and overall pass percentage for each level.

Steps to Download ICAI CA September 2025 Results

Once the results are declared, candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecard:

Visit the official website — icai.org

Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage

Select the link for CA Foundation, Intermediate, or Final September 2025 results

Enter your registration number and roll number

Click on Submit to view your result

Download and take a printout for future reference

The ICAI CA September 2025 results will be a crucial milestone for thousands of students across the country awaiting their performance reports.