Breaking Barriers: First Batch of Women Cadets to Graduate from NDA on May 30

Making history, the first-ever batch of 17 women cadets is set to graduate from the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) on May 30. Of these trailblazing cadets, nine will join the Army, three the Navy, and five the Air Force.

This historic milestone follows the Supreme Court's 2021 ruling directing the government to allow women to appear for the NDA entrance exam. The first such exam was held in November 2021. Out of 5.7 lakh applicants, including 1.78 lakh women, only 1,002 candidates cleared the exam — with just 17 women making it to the NDA.

Reflecting on their groundbreaking journey, the cadets shared their experiences of being the first women at an institution that remained male-only for 75 years. The NDA had to transform, both physically and culturally, to welcome its first women cadets.

Ishita Sharma from Uttarakhand, who was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in economics at the time of the NDA announcement, is among those who made the cut. Her parents work in the corporate sector and her brother is an IT professional. Excelling during her training, she was awarded the honorary title of Division Cadet Captain (DCC) for her exceptional performance across all areas.

Speaking about her training, Ishita said, “I believe our 148th course and the first batch of female cadets have crossed many boundaries. In our course, 80% are academic torchbearers with awards for academic excellence and CGPA. Many have earned merit cards in PT and drill, and 70% hold appointments—an impressive number.”

When asked about training standards, Cadet Ishita clarified that physical benchmarks were adjusted to account for physiological differences between men and women. “The idea was to focus on equity rather than equality—to challenge each cadet according to their own capabilities,” she explained.

Battalion Cadet Captain Ritul added that necessary infrastructure and administrative arrangements were already in place before they joined. “Separate accommodations and dedicated facilities were prepared to ensure a smooth transition,” she said.

Cadet Harsimran Kaur from Gurdaspur, Punjab, shared that the initial months were spent in the Cubic Squadron. As the course progressed, infrastructure evolved—women's washrooms were added to academic and training blocks, and from the sixth term onwards, the cadets moved into a newly designated squadron with improved facilities. Fingerprint-based locks and designated private spaces were also introduced to ensure security and privacy.

Kaur comes from a proud lineage of Army personnel—her father served as a havildar, and her grandfather also donned the Army uniform. Reflecting on the journey, she said, “We never imagined we’d walk through these gates. Change is happening—and it’s for the better.”