Bohag Bihu greetings, wishes - Assam traditional Ethnic Festival

On this day, April 14, 2025, Bohag Bihu, an important festival of Assam and northeast India, begins. This seven-day festival, otherwise referred to as Rongali Bihu, celebrates the beginning of the Assamese New Year and spring.

Significance of Bohag Bihu

Bohag Bihu is a very strong part of Assamese culture and agriculture, representing unity, gratitude, and life. It's the time when farmers express gratitude to the gods for a good harvest and pray for a good farming season. The festival reflects the rich cultural heritage of Assam through traditional songs, dances, and community feasts.

Rituals and Celebrations

The celebrations are kicked off by ritual baths in the form of traditional herbal pastes, dressed-up attire and blessing by elderly folk. There are distinct traditions in each of the seven days:

Goru Bihu: The worship of cattle

Manuh Bihu: Celebrations for humankind

Gohain Bihu: Adoration of domestic gods and goddesses

Kutum Bihu: Meeting family and friends

Tator Bihu/Nangolor Bihu: Celebrations for farm machinery and equipment

Jiyori or Senehi Bihu: A young women's or lovers' domain

Mela or Chera Bihu: Village fairs and outdoor celebrations

Traditions and Cultural Activities

Bihu Dance: An energetic dance performance with traditional music such as the dhol and pepa

Mukoli Bihu: A cultural festival with Bihu dance performances, competitions, and art shows

Bihu Manch: A music festival conducted by Bihu committees

Traditional Clothing: Traditional clothing such as dhoti, gamosa, and saadar mekhela is worn with Assamese jewelry and flowers

Bohag Bihu Celebrations

During Bohag Bihu, individuals dress in traditional clothes, share warm wishes, and look for blessings for a prosperous new year. Bohag Bihu is a day to celebrate nature's abundance and the richness of Assamese culture.

Bohag Bihu Greetings

Following are 15 Bohag Bihu greetings to express to your near and dear ones:

Wishing you and your loved ones a happy Bohag Bihu! May this New Year usher in prosperity, bliss, and good health on your doorstep.

Let us greet the lovely hues of Bohag Bihu with joy and love.

May the tunes of Bihu songs fill your heart with peace and happiness. Happy New Year!

As we mark the festive mood of Bohag Bihu, may your life be blessed with the sweet beats of folk dances and the fragrance of traditional foods.

Happy Bihu!

Wishing you all success and infinite moments of joy on this propitious day of Bohag Bihu.

May the festival of Bohag Bihu bring your life the festive mood of being together and living in harmony.

Wishing you a happy and prosperous New Year!

Let us welcome the beauty of Assamese culture and traditions as we usher in the New Year with open arms.

Happy Rongali Bihu to you and your family!

Wishing you warm wishes on the occasion of Bohag Bihu!

Let the New Year usher in new opportunities and blessings into your life.

Have a great year ahead!

Let the festival of Bohag Bihu usher in prosperity, peace, and happiness galore.

Wishing you a very happy and prosperous New Year!

Bohag Bihu Wishes

Following are Bohag Bihu wishes for your loved ones:

May the colours of Bohag Bihu bring joy and success into your life.

Wishing you a blessed and prosperous New Year!

While celebrating the start of a new year, may the tunes of Bihu songs fill your life with harmony and happiness.

Wishing you a year filled with new aspirations, new hopes, and new achievements.

May the Bohag Bihu spirit bring love, peace, and prosperity to your home.

A joyous New Year full of laughter and smiles!

Let's greet the New Year with renewed spirits and open hearts.

Rongali Bihu, greetings to you and all your loved ones!

May Bohag Bihu blessings light the way for you and lead you to success and happiness.

On this celebratory day, let's embrace the rich traditions and culture of Assam.

Wishing you a joyous Rongali Bihu and a great year ahead!

May the beats of the dhol and the taste of 'pitha' fill your days with happiness and your heart with warmth.

Happy Bohag Bihu!

To new beginnings, fond memories, and bright futures.

May this year be filled with happiness and prosperity for you and your family.

Conclusion

Bohag Bihu is a celebration of life, harmony, and rich cultural heritage of Assam. As we usher in the New Year, let us celebrate the traditions and customs of this lovely festival. Happy and prosperous Bohag Bihu to you!

