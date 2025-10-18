Bihar Elections 2025: Paid Holiday for Voters on Polling Day

The Schedule of the Bihar Legislative Assembly General Elections 2025, together with bye-elections to eight Assembly Constituencies, has been announced by the Election Commission of India.

The voting for Phase I of Bihar elections will be conducted on Thursday, 6th November, 2025, and the voting for Phase II and bye-elections to the eight constituencies will be conducted on Tuesday, 11th November, 2025.

According to Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, all the workers engaged in any business, trade, industrial unit, or other organization who are ordinarily resident in any constituency and are eligible voters are granted an admissible holiday on the poll day. It is applicable to all the workers, including casual and daily wage workers.

No deductions from wages are allowed during this holiday. Those employers who violate this rule will be subject to legal penalties.

The Election Commission has also clarified that voters who are working in commercial or industrial establishments outside their constituency but registered to vote in a constituency which is polling are entitled to the same paid holiday. This allows all qualifying citizens to exercise their right of franchise without any work-related hindrances.

The governments of States and Union Territories have been directed to make necessary instructions to all the employers and concerned authorities with a view to ensuring strict compliance of the law. It aims to ensure that all voters are able to freely and conveniently exercise their franchise during Bihar elections and bye-elections of 2025.

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