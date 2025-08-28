Bhadrapada Month 2025: Complete Festivals List Other Than Ganesh Chaturthi

The Bhadrapada month, which occurs from August 24, 2025, and ends on September 22, 2025, in the Hindu calendar, is of great cultural, spiritual, and religious significance. Though Ganesh Chaturthi is the most popularly celebrated festival in this month, Bhadrapada is not solely about Ganesha's descent. It is also replete with numerous other auspicious festivals and fasts signifying devotion, self-cleansing, and spiritual elevation.

Let us see the Bhadrapada 2025 festivals, apart from Ganesh Chaturthi, and learn about their significance.

1. Sankashti Chaturthi & Kajari Teej (12 August 2025, Tuesday)

Sankashti Chaturthi: A unique day in honor of Lord Ganesha, celebrated by fasting and praying for the eradication of obstacles.

Kajari Teej: A Feast celebrated primarily in North India, particularly among married women. They keep fasts for the longevity and health of their husbands, carrying out rituals with utmost devotion.

2. Shri Krishna Janmashtami (16 August 2025, Saturday)

Janmashtami celebrates the divine birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe fasting, sing bhajans, and celebrate with prayers at midnight when Krishna is said to have been born. Temples are decorated gorgeously, and 'Krishna Leela' plays bring his childhood tales alive.

3. Simha Sankranti (17 August 2025, Sunday)

On this day, the Sun is in the Leo zodiac sign (Simha Rashi). It is auspicious for charity, religious rituals, and beginning new projects.

4. Aja Ekadashi (19 August 2025, Tuesday)

Aja Ekadashi is devoted to Lord Vishnu. Fasting on Aja Ekadashi is said to purify the sins and release the soul from bondage. The devotees observe the day by praying, bhajans, and reciting sacred texts.

5. Krishna Paksha Pradosh Vrat (20 August 2025, Wednesday)

Pradosh is a holy fast in honor of Lord Shiva, which takes place during the twilight phase. It is believed that Shiva worship during this time grants wishes and eliminates negativities.

6. Masik Shivratri (21 August 2025, Thursday)

Monthly Shivratri is a significant day to worship Lord Shiva through fasting, nocturnal prayers, and recitation of "Om Namah Shivaya." The devotees believe this vrat grants peace, good health, and freedom.

7. Bhadrapada Amavasya (23 August 2025, Saturday)

This no-moon day (Amavasya) is given importance for worshipping the ancestors (Pitru Tarpan and Shraddh). Families conduct rituals to wish peace and blessings for their ancestors.

8. Hartalika Teej (26 August 2025, Tuesday)

Hartalika Teej is one of the most significant Teej celebrations. Women go on a strict waterless fast and pray to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva for a happy married life. It is celebrated with music, dance, and public rituals.

9. Parivartini Ekadashi (03 September 2025, Wednesday)

Also referred to as Jal Jhulni Ekadashi, this vrat is extremely benevolent for Lord Vishnu followers. It is a symbol of divine change during the Chaturmas season, and fasting here grants health, wealth, and spiritual advancement.

10. Pradosh Vrat (Shukla Paksha) & Onam Thiruvonam (05 September 2025, Friday)

Shukla Pradosh Vrat: Yet another auspicious day in honor of Lord Shiva in the bright fortnight.

Onam (Thiruvonam): The grand harvest festival of Kerala, marked with Pookalam (flower arrangements), Onam Sadya (traditional feast), Vallam Kali (boat races), and cultural celebrations.

11. Anant Chaturdashi (06 September 2025, Saturday)

This festival is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his Anant (infinite) form. Devotees wear a sacred thread known as the Anant Sutra on their wrists while conducting puja. It represents infinite prosperity, blessings, and protection.

12. Bhadrapada Purnima (07 September 2025, Sunday)

Bhadrapada Purnima is the full moon day of the month. The devotees keep fast, conduct pujas, and perform holy baths in rivers. It also indicates the beginning of the incoming Pitru Paksha period to honor ancestors.

Key Takeaway

The Bhadrapada month of 2025 is not only about Ganesh Chaturthi but a vibrant canvas of festivals to worship Lord Krishna, Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and divine feminine energies. Each festival holds its significance, be it devotion, charity, self-control, or remembrance of the ancestors.

Through these fasts and festivals, the devotees not only enhance their spiritual path but also imbibe peace, harmony, and prosperity in their lives.

