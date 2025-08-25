Best Ganesh Chaturthi Pandals to Visit in Hyderabad and Bengaluru 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi, also referred to as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is among India's most beloved festivals, commemorating Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom, fortune, and beginnings. In the year 2025, followers will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27 with colorful processions, elaborate decorations, and devotion.

Some of the best features of this festival include the Ganesh pandals, which attract thousands of tourists every year. These pandals feature art work, tall idols, and cultural events, which make them a big draw for locals and tourists alike. Here's a selection of some of the most popular Ganesh pandals in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Famous Pandals of Bengaluru

1. Malleswaram Ganesh Pandal

Located in the busy Malleswaram neighborhood, this pandal is famous for its exquisitely adorned idols and lively ambiance. There are several pandals here that have gorgeous Ganesh idols, drawing crowds and shutterbugs equally.

2. Dwarakanath Bhavan, Basavanagudi

Administrated by the GSB community, Dwarakanath Bhavan boasts a grand Ganesh idol annually. The pandal is renowned for its conventional decorations and ceremonial traditions, providing an authentic royal experience throughout the celebrations.

3. Freedom Park Pandal

Situated in the heart of Bengaluru, Freedom Park is renovated into a majestic celebration complex during Ganesh Chaturthi. The celebration here is characterized by lavish lighting, cultural events, and heavy footfalls who throng to behold the beautiful idol and join the devotional processions.

4. Chamarajpet Ganesh Pandal

Chamarajpet has one of the oldest and culturally significant Ganesh fests in Bengaluru. The pandal here is adorned with traditional themes, and the community involvement makes it a touching experience for people of all ages.

Hyderabad's Iconic Pandals

1. Khairatabad Ganesh

Khairatabad is renowned for its gigantic clay idol of Lord Ganesha, which comes to massive heights every year. This year, the idol boasts the green theme 'Operation Sindoor', with stress on sustainability without compromising on majesty. Crores of people visit here for darshan, and the idol will be submerged in the Hussain Sagar Lake at the festival's culmination.

2. Balapur Ganesh Utsav

Balapur prasadam auction is famous for its uncommon auction, which attracts the entire city's attention. The laddu was auctioned for a mind-boggling Rs 30,00,001 last year. The festival incorporates local culture and transports every visitor back in time to experience culture like never before.

3. Durgam Cheruvu Ganesh Pandal

Surrounded by the serene Durgam Cheruvu Lake, this pandal provides a serene and natural backdrop to ring in Ganesh Chaturthi. The synergy between nature and religious celebration makes the experience a memorable and serene one for the believers.

4. Banjara Hills Ganesh Pandal

This pandal is being admired for its modernistic approach to art, such as fancy decorations, themed presentations, and live cultural shows. Its position in Banjara Hills also makes it convenient for city dwellers who seek devotion as well as entertainment.

5. Lal Darwaza Ganesh Pandal

Lal Darwaza boasts one of Hyderabad's traditional festivals, which is renowned for its local spirit. The event consists of finely decorated idols, local ceremonies, and devotional songs, bringing about a lively and religious environment.

Tips for Visiting Ganesh Pandals

Visit early in the morning to prevent congestion.

Be respectful of the traditions and uphold dignity within the pandals.

Bring light snacks and water, particularly if visiting multiple pandals.

Bring environmentally friendly souvenirs and do not litter to keep the festive atmosphere intact.

Conclusion

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of joy, devotion, and artistic celebration. Whether in Bengaluru or Hyderabad, visiting these pandals allows devotees to witness the grandeur of Lord Ganesha, enjoy cultural performances, and participate in community festivities. This year, make sure to explore both iconic and lesser-known pandals to experience the full spectrum of devotion and celebration.

Also read: Khairatabad Ganesh Idol 2025 First Look Here