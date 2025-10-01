Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Gets Fifth Trainset; Waiting Time to Drop to 5–6 Minutes

Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro has received its fifth trainset, marking a significant boost in operations and set to drastically reduce waiting times for commuters. The Namma Metro has now received all six coaches of the fifth trainset for the Yellow Line.

According to a Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) official, the first three coaches of the fifth trainset reached the Hebbagodi depot late Sunday night, followed by the remaining three around Monday midnight, as reported by Deccan Herald. The coaches were dispatched by Bengal-based Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) on trailers on the morning of September 19.

Similar to the fourth trainset, the fifth is also “Made in India” and is expected to significantly improve train frequency on the Yellow Line.

When Will the Fifth Trainset Start Operations?

The trainset is expected to enter passenger service by mid-October, following mandatory testing. “The trainset must undergo various tests, including system integration with signalling, telecommunications, and power supply networks,” a senior BMRCL official told The Hindu.

Bengaluru Yellow Line Overview

The Yellow Line, spanning 18.82 km, connects RV Road to Bommasandra, linking southern neighbourhoods and Electronics City to the metro network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the line on August 10, after which operations began.

Initially, only three trains were in service, resulting in a 25-minute waiting time during peak hours. The addition of the fourth trainset reduced this to around 19–20 minutes. With the fifth trainset, officials say the waiting time will drop to just 5–6 minutes, easing congestion and overcrowding at stations and providing a smoother travel experience for commuters during peak hours.

The launch of the fifth trainset is expected to transform daily commutes, particularly for professionals traveling to Electronics City and southern Bengaluru.