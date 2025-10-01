Sonam Kapoor Pregnant Again, Expecting Second Child with Anand Ahuja: Reports

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are reportedly expecting their second child. Though the couple has not confirmed the news officially, several media outlets say Sonam is already in her second trimester.

Sonam and Anand, who married in May 2018, welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu, in August 2022. Over the years, the couple has remained relatively private about family life, but news of a second child is already generating excitement among fans and media circles.

According to sources, Sonam has begun preparations for this new chapter but intends to make a formal announcement when the time feels right. Details like the expected due date or gender of the baby have not been disclosed yet.

If confirmed, this new arrival will come more than three years after the birth of Vayu, marking a joyful expansion of the Kapoor-Ahuja family. Sonam’s father, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, is reportedly over the moon at the prospect of becoming a grandfather once again.

Over time, Sonam has spoken about motherhood and how it has transformed her priorities and outlook. She has also balanced family life with professional commitments, endorsing brands, supporting causes, and gradually making her way back into public engagements.

For now, fans and media are waiting for an official confirmation. But the whispers and speculation suggest that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja may soon be welcoming another little member into their family.