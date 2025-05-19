Bengaluru Weather, May 19: Heavy Rain Expected Between 1 PM and 10 PM Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru on Monday, May 19, forecasting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Residents are advised to prepare for potential disruptions due to the inclement weather.

According to hourly forecasts, thunderstorms are anticipated to commence around 1:00 PM, with the heaviest downpours likely between 2:00 PM and 10:00 PM. During this period, rainfall intensity may peak, accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds. The IMD has reported that Bengaluru received 105 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, indicating a significant weather event.

The IMD's yellow alert signifies the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Residents, especially those in low-lying and flood-prone areas, should exercise caution. The forecast also warns of gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h. The heavy rainfall may lead to waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated on traffic advisories. Public transport services might also experience delays due to the adverse weather conditions.

The current weather pattern is expected to persist, with the IMD forecasting continued rainfall and thunderstorms in Bengaluru through Thursday, May 22. Residents should stay informed about weather updates and heed any advisories issued by local authorities.Stay safe and take necessary precautions during this period of heavy rainfall.