Bank Holidays in February 2025: Check List of Holidays

2025 seems to have many more bank holidays, with various national festivals, regional observances, and religious events. This month of February 2025 is going to witness several bank holidays in most states, especially in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

It is good to know these holidays in advance so that your banking activities are not disturbed. The Reserve Bank of India has announced its bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the holidays for Real-Time Gross Settlement, and also restrictions on bank account closures.

Banks will have a total of 8 non-working days in February 2025. These holidays are regional and state-specific holidays declared by different state governments and statutory closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays of every month.

Though banks will be closed on these holidays, digital banking services will be available, and people can perform financial activities through online platforms even during these holidays.

Here's a list of bank holidays in February 2025.

Bank Holidays in February 2025:

3rd February 2025: Agartala Holiday

11th February 2025: Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru Holiday

12th February 2025: Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh Holiday

15th February 2025: Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok Holiday

19th February 2025: Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Imphal Holiday

20th February 2025: Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu Holiday

26th February 2025: Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow Holiday

28th February 2025: Holiday in Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur

