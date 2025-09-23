Bank Holidays During Navratri 2025: State-Wise Schedule

The celebration of Navratri has already started all over India. On 23 September 2025, the second day of Navratri, a festival is celebrated in honor of the worship of the nine avatars of Goddess Durga for nine consecutive days. Banks in various states are closed throughout this period to celebrate the festival, especially from the first day of Navratri to Navami.

Banks in Rajasthan were shut on the first day of Navratri, 22 September, for Navratri installation ceremonies. Banks are then set to remain closed on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami in most states. Here's a comprehensive overview of the bank holiday calendar during Navratri 2025:

Navratri Bank Holiday Calendar 2025

22 September (Monday): Navratri beginning – banks in Jaipur, Rajasthan, were closed.

23 September (Tuesday): Jammu and Srinagar banks close for Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti.

28 September (Sunday): Normal Sunday holiday in the country.

29 September (Monday): Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati banks will be closed on Mahasaptami.

30 September (Tuesday): Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi close for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami.

1 October (Wednesday): Banks in several cities such as Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed for Mahanavami/Dussehra/Ayudha Puja.

2 October (Thursday): All India bank holiday on Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

It should be mentioned that bank holidays can be variable from state to state; hence the customers are requested to check the holiday list applicable to their respective areas before entering any branch.

Even on these holidays, online banking services will be functional. Customers may use online banking, UPI, ATMs, and mobile banking applications without any break. But basic banking services such as check clearance and in-branch transactions will not be available on these days.

By keeping these closures and timings in mind, customers can organize their banking processes systematically while enjoying the festival time.

Also read: West Bengal Schools and Colleges Holidays on September 24-25 Due to Heavy Rainfall