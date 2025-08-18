Bank Holidays Between August 18-25, 2025: Check Dates for Regional and National Holidays

From August 18 through August 25, 2025, banks in other regions of India will have several holidays to celebrate regional festivals, a weekend off, and a regular Sunday off. A breakdown of bank holidays between this period is as follows:

August 19, 2025 (Tuesday): Banks in Agartala, Tripura, will be closed to honor the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, a much-respected ruler who did a great deal to modernize Tripura.

August 23, 2025 (Saturday): All Indian scheduled banks will be on holiday on the fourth Saturday of the month.

August 24, 2025 (Sunday): Banks across the country will be closed on account of the weekly Sunday holiday.

Services Available Even on Bank Holidays

While bank branches can remain closed, basic financial services will remain available:

ATMs: Customers can withdraw cash from ATMs.

Online and Mobile Banking: Online banking services will go on as normal, except when there's a technical outage.

Payment Platforms: Digital payment platforms such as UPI, net banking, etc., will be functional and allow customers to make payments easily.

Why Bank Holidays Are Declared

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announces bank holidays every year under the Negotiable Instruments Act. These holidays impact the physical processing of money instruments such as cheques, bills of exchange, and promissory notes. Regional festivals, cultural traditions, and administrative convenience shape the holiday calendar, which differs from state to state.

Plan for Smooth Transactions

To prevent inconvenience, customers should:

Plan cash withdrawals and cheque deposits.

Verify state-wise holiday calendars at local bank branches.

Make use of online banking facilities to ensure continued transactions.

Other Bank Holidays in August 2025

The following are a few important bank holidays in August 2025:

August 15, 2025 (Friday): Independence Day, which is celebrated throughout India.

August 16, 2025 (Saturday): Janmashtami, which is celebrated in various states such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

August 25, 2025 (Monday): Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, which is celebrated in Assam.

August 26-28, 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi festivals, celebrated across various states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

Also read: Overcrowded Holiday Destinations 2025: Dubrovnik, Venice, Santorini and More