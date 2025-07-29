Bank Holidays in August 2025: Full List of 15 Days Including Independence Day & Ganesh Chaturthi

As August 2025 approaches, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official list of bank holidays for the month. According to the schedule, banks will remain closed on a total of 15 days, including national holidays, regional festivals, and the usual second and fourth Saturdays, along with all Sundays.

The list covers both public and private sector banks. However, it is important to note that holidays may vary from state to state due to regional observances. Customers are advised to check with their local bank branches for the exact holiday schedule to avoid last-minute hassles.

Bank Holiday Schedule for August 2025

August 3 (Sunday) – Banks across India closed for the Sunday weekend holiday.

August 8 (Friday) – Banks in Gangtok (Sikkim) closed for Tendong Lho Rum Faat.

August 9 (Saturday) – Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) closed on account of Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima. Banks across India also shut for the second Saturday holiday.

August 10 (Sunday) – Banks across India closed for the Sunday weekend holiday.

August 13 (Wednesday) – Banks in Imphal (Manipur) closed for Patriot’s Day.

August 15 (Friday) – Banks across India closed for Independence Day. In addition, Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami will also be observed in some states.

August 16 (Saturday) – Banks in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Shillong, Jammu, Srinagar, Vijayawada closed for Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi.

August 17 (Sunday) – Banks across India closed for the Sunday weekend holiday.

August 19 (Tuesday) – Banks in Agartala (Tripura) closed for the Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

August 23 (Saturday) – Banks across India closed for the fourth Saturday weekend holiday.

August 24 (Sunday) – Banks across India closed for the Sunday weekend holiday.

August 25 (Monday) – Banks in Guwahati (Assam) closed for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 27 (Wednesday) – Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Panaji, Vijayawada closed for Ganesh Chaturthi, Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, and Vinayakar Chathurthi.

August 28 (Thursday) – Banks in Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) and Panaji (Goa) closed for the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai.

August 31 (Sunday) – Banks across India closed for the Sunday weekend holiday.

What Can You Do When Banks Are Closed?

Even when bank branches are shut, customers can access online banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATM services for essential transactions. However, services involving instruments like cheques and demand drafts will be unavailable as these are governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act, under which the RBI declares holidays.

The RBI releases the annual bank holiday calendar after consulting state governments to account for national events, regional festivities, and operational requirements.