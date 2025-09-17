Bank Holiday Today, September 17: Vishwakarma Puja 2025 – Are Banks Open?

Today marks Vishwakarma Puja, a festival celebrated by artisans, craftsmen, and engineers across India. Many may wonder if banks will remain closed on this occasion. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) official list of bank holidays for 2025, September 17 is not a bank holiday, and all banks across India, including major ones like State Bank of India (SBI), are open today.

The RBI has scheduled only a few regional holidays during the week of September 15-21, 2025, and the rest of the banking system functions as usual. In addition to these regional observances, banks in India also remain closed on Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Bank Holidays This Week

September 18, 2025 (Thursday) – Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed for Unitarian Anniversary Day, which commemorates the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887 by Hajjom Kissor Singh. This year marks the 128th anniversary of Khasi Unitarianism, celebrated with special services and gatherings in Meghalaya.

September 21, 2025 (Sunday) – All banks across India will remain closed as per regular RBI Sunday rules.

Full Bank Holiday Schedule — September 2025

September 18 (Thursday) – Unitarian Anniversary Day: Jammu and Srinagar.

September 22 (Monday) – Navratra Sthapna: Banks closed in Jaipur marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations.

September 23 (Tuesday) – Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji: Jammu and Srinagar observe a bank holiday.

September 29 (Monday) – Maha Saptami: Banks in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati remain closed during the seventh day of Durga Puja.

September 30 (Tuesday) – Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami: Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi will remain closed.

While today is Vishwakarma Puja, banks across India are open and fully operational. Customers planning banking transactions should note the regional closures later this month, especially around Durga Puja and Navratri festivals.