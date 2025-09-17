AP Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Raju Faces Backlash for Sexist Remarks on Mirai Actress Ritika Nayak

What was meant to be a celebratory moment for the blockbuster success of Mirai turned into controversy on Sunday in Vijayawada, when Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju made inappropriate remarks directed at the film’s heroine Ritika Nayak.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Speaker compared the actress to a “doll” and went further to say she looked like an “AI creation.” Though intended perhaps as a compliment, the choice of words revealed the casual sexism that continues to permeate public life.

Coming from a leader who holds a coveted constitutional post, the comments raise serious concerns about gender sensitivity among elected representatives. In an era where women in cinema are fighting hard to be recognized for their craft rather than objectified for their looks, such remarks feel regressive and out of step with the times.

Critics argue that this is not just a slip of the tongue but a reflection of the entrenched attitude that reduces women, especially in the public eye, to mere appearances. For a Deputy Speaker — a position that symbolizes dignity, balance, and respect in legislative democracy — to indulge in open flirtation on a public stage is unbecoming and sets a poor precedent.

At a time when Mirai is making history with its record-breaking box office collections, the focus should have remained on the film’s success and the creative efforts of its cast and crew. Instead, the remarks diverted attention, leaving many to question how seriously leaders take their responsibility to uphold decorum in public forums.

This incident serves as a reminder that political leaders must exercise restraint, sensitivity, and respect, especially when addressing women professionals. Anything less undermines the dignity of the offices they represent.