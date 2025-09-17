Top Destinations for Indians for Dussehra and Diwali 2025 Holidays!

As the festive season approaches, many Indians are eagerly anticipating the holidays, a time often spent with loved ones and exploring new destinations. This year, the festive period is expected to bring a mix of traditional celebrations and an increasing desire for travel experiences that blend culture and relaxation. With key festivals such as Navratri starting on September 22, Dussehra on October 2, and Diwali on October 20, the holiday season is quickly becoming a prime opportunity for people to embark on both family visits and celebratory getaways.

The Shift from Hometown Returns to Festive Vacations

For decades, the festive season has been synonymous with returning to one's hometown. However, over recent years, there's been a noticeable shift. The traditional trip home is now being balanced with an increasing number of people seeking to travel to new and exciting locations. According to Santosh Kumar, Regional Manager for South Asia at Booking.com, "Holidays are no longer just a break from celebrations; they have become an essential part of the festivities themselves." This trend highlights a growing preference for combining cultural experiences with holiday relaxation.

Rising Interest in Festive Travel

Booking.com data indicates that festive travel has become a major priority for many Indians. In fact, over one-third of Indian travelers are planning trips specifically around cultural events and celebrations. The research reveals:

71% of travelers are keen on experiencing cultural events unique to a particular region.

59% are interested in immersing themselves in a different culture.

56% are drawn to local festivals and the chance to witness them firsthand.

This surge in festive travel demonstrates how holidays have evolved into opportunities not only for celebration but also for meaningful cultural exploration. The festive season is being embraced as a time to bridge communities, celebrate shared traditions, and gain fresh perspectives.

Top Destinations for Indian Travelers This Festive Season

Rajasthan continues to captivate travelers with its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant festivals. According to Booking.com, the state is one of the top choices for this year's festive travelers. Other destinations that have become increasingly popular include:

Udaipur: This scenic city has seen a staggering 110% increase in search volume compared to the previous year.

Jaipur: Still one of the top five cities searched for holiday getaways.

Darjeeling: The hill station is a favored choice for those seeking tranquility.

Goa: A perennial favorite, offering a mix of relaxation and lively celebrations.

Varanasi: A destination steeped in spirituality and culture.

Munnar and Ooty: Popular hill stations known for their serene atmosphere.

Varkala: An idyllic beach destination in Kerala.

Rishikesh: A destination that attracts those seeking peace, spirituality, and adventure.

Vrindavan: With a significant 150% increase in accommodation searches, Vrindavan is becoming an essential destination for festive travelers this year.

International Travel Trends: Indians Flocking to the APAC Region

Beyond India's borders, the trend of festive travel is also gaining momentum. Indian travelers are increasingly choosing destinations within the Asia-Pacific region, making it one of the top regions for international getaways.

Dubai continues to be the most sought-after international destination, known for its luxurious shopping, modern attractions, and cultural experiences. Other popular international travel spots include:

Singapore: With its blend of culture, modernity, and lush green spaces, it's a favorite for festive getaways.

Tokyo: Offering a mix of ancient tradition and cutting-edge technology, it attracts many Indians looking for a diverse travel experience.

Bangkok: A vibrant city known for its nightlife, culture, and bustling markets.

Osaka: A blend of modernity and tradition, offering everything from historical temples to theme parks.

Phuket: A tropical paradise famous for its beaches, resorts, and festive atmosphere.

Celebrating the Festive Season Through Travel

This festive season marks a unique shift in how holidays are being spent. With an emphasis on experiencing new cultures, attending vibrant festivals, and exploring unfamiliar places, travel has become an integral part of the festive experience. Whether it's exploring local traditions or venturing overseas, many are using this time to connect with new cultures, relax, and make lasting memories with family and friends.

For many Indians, the festive season is no longer just about the rituals and celebrations at home; it's about broadening horizons and creating unforgettable experiences. So, as Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali approach, it's the perfect time to plan a holiday and make the most of the festivities, whether near or far.

Also read: Dussehra 2025 School Holidays in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh