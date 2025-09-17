Dussehra 2025 School Holidays in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh

Students of Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh need not worry as schools in these three states will be on holiday during the Dussehra festival in 2025. The holidays last for different durations in each state, giving students a welcome break.

State-Wise Holiday Schedule:

Karnataka: Schools will be shut for Dussehra holidays between September 20 to October 6, 2025, with school reopening on October 7, 2025. The holidays are for all government, private, CBSE, and CISCE schools. Some schools may reopen a little earlier on October 3, 2025.

Telangana: Telangana students will get 13 13-day break between September 21 to October 3, 2025, which is the longest of the three states.

Andhra Pradesh: Nine days of holidays will be taken from September 24 to October 2, 2025, and classes will start again on October 3, 2025.

Academic Considerations:

A few schools may change their holiday dates to suit other breaks later during the year. Students who are taking board exams may have additional classes over the holidays so that they do not fall behind academically.

Making the Most of the Holidays:

School authorities urge students, instructors, and parents to utilize the Dussehra holidays to the fullest by undertaking useful activities, sharing quality time with each other, and rejuvenating for the rest of the academic year.

Also read: Manipur Schools and Colleges Holiday today, Sep 17 Due to Heavy Rain and Floods