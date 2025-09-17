Manipur Schools and Colleges Holiday today, Sep 17 Due to Heavy Rain and Floods

The Manipur government has declared schools, colleges, and educational institutions shut for the second consecutive day, September 17, 2025, owing to the inclement weather situation in the state. The government has made the move following the heavy rain and floods that have hit different parts of Manipur, causing landslides in the Imphal valley.

Heavy Rainfall Forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more showers in the next two days, so the authorities decided to focus more on the safety of children. In view of this, all schools--government, private, and government-aided--have been shut down for the day.

Official Notifications

The Higher Education Department and University Director, and the Education (School) Department Directors, have issued directives asking students and their parents to remain in contact with school authorities for information regarding reopening and setting up to continue classes.

Closure of the Previous Day

On September 16, 2025, yesterday, the government of the state announced a holiday for all schools in Manipur because of the flood and landslide episodes occurring in different districts. The shutdown included State Government, Central Government, Private schools, Government-aided, and Government-unaided schools.

Safety Measures

The authorities are going all out to provide a safe environment for the students and teachers. The parents and students are requested to cooperate with school authorities and remain informed about current developments.

Reopening Updates

The authorities will declare the reopening of schools and colleges once the weather improves. Students are also requested to constantly check with their schools for academic schedules and alternative arrangements made, as required.

Also read: Gold and Silver Prices Today, September 17: Check Latest 22K and 24K Rates in Major Cities