IAF AFCAT 2 Results 2025 Released: Download Merit List, Cut-Off Marks

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2) 2025. Those who appeared for the test conducted on August 23, 24, and 25 can now retrieve their results from the official portal, afcat.cdac.in.

How to Download AFCAT 2 Result 2025

Candidates can view and download their results by following these easy steps:

Log in: Go to afcat.cdac.in and provide your email ID, password, and captcha code.

and provide your email ID, password, and captcha code. Result Link: Click on the "AFCAT 2 Result 2025" link.

View Result: Your result will appear on the screen.

Download: Download a copy of your result for future use.

Next Stages of the Selection Process

Eligible candidates for the written test will be shortlisted for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview, which is a part of the subsequent process of the recruitment. The process of selection in the IAF is divided into three phases:

Phase 1: Screening test, consisting of intelligence and aptitude tests.

AFSB Interview: Psychological testing and personality assessment.

Final Selection: Medical test and preparation of the merit list.

Important Updates

The AFCAT 2 2025 cut-off marks will soon be declared by the IAF. Applicants are instructed to frequently visit the official website for information regarding AFSB interview dates, detailed guidelines, and document requirements.

Stay Informed

Applicants are advised to retain a hard copy of their scorecard with them for future reference. For any other inquiries or doubts, applicants can contact the IAF authorities through the official website.

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