October 2025 School Holidays in India: Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti, and Diwali

October 2025 is set to be a month of celebration and long-awaited school holidays for students in India. With several cultural and religious festivals being observed throughout the month, schools in different states will be closed for considerable parts of the month, providing students with a much-needed respite.

A Festive Beginning to the Month: Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti

The festive season begins in early October with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti, both on October 2, 2025. Both these big festivals, with fervor all over the nation, will result in school holidays. While Dussehra celebrates the triumph of good over evil, Gandhi Jayanti commemorates the birthday of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Schools and colleges all over India will be closed on these significant days.

Moreover, October 1, which is the day of Mahanavami, the ninth day of the festival of Navratri, will also witness closures of schools. The day, in honor of Goddess Siddhidatri, is the last day of Navratri and the day the festivities and rituals get underway, adding to the festive spirit overall.

The Diwali Festival and Extended Holidays

With the passing of October, the festive season gathers momentum with the festivals of Diwali. The first of the major days of Diwali, October 18, 2025, will be celebrated with Dhanteras, a day on which Lord Kuber, the deity of wealth, will be worshipped. Schools will be closed on this day as students and their families start preparing for the festival of lights.

The second major date is October 20, which is Narak Chaturdashi, more commonly referred to as Chhoti Diwali, which is being celebrated as the day preceding the actual Diwali festival traditionally. The day will also see large-scale school closures so that students can get a longer break during festivals.

The central celebration of Diwali is on October 21, 2025, and is a nationwide public holiday. Offices, colleges, and schools will be closed as family members come together to celebrate with fireworks, sweets, and diyas being lit. The celebrations extend with the celebration of Govardhan Puja on October 22, a major day of celebration, which will result in school closures.

Bhai Dooj: The Last Celebrations of Diwali

Diwali celebrations conclude with Bhai Dooj on October 23rd as the final day of Diwali celebrations. On this day, as a sibling bonding festival, schools and colleges will also be closed, providing students with one last break among the series of Diwali holidays.

Chhath Puja and Regional Holidays

The latter half of October hosts a local holiday for Chhath Puja, observed mainly in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and some parts of eastern India. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 27–28, 2025, and schools in these states will be closed so that students and their families can take part in the rituals. Chhath Puja, which is for the worship of the Sun God, is a big festival in these states and gives students a long holiday season.

A Well-Deserved Break for Students

With all these different festivals occurring during October, the month has well-deservedly gained its title as the "month of vacations" among students. With the alignment of national holidays for larger festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali, coupled with regional celebrations such as Chhath Puja, the month offers many chances for the students to take time off, spend it with their families, and celebrate the festive spirit.

With October looming on the horizon, students and parents alike can anticipate a month of festivities, unwind, and much-needed relief from school activities.

Also read: Top Destinations for Indians for Dussehra and Diwali 2025 Holidays!