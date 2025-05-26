Bank Holiday on May 26: Kazi Nazrul Islam's Birthday

Agartala's banks will remain shut on May 26, 2025, as a tribute to the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam, a renowned Bengali poet and freedom fighter. Dubbed the "Rebel Poet," Kazi Nazrul Islam played an important role in India's struggle for independence, and his works continue to inspire individuals even today.

Upcoming Bank Holidays

Apart from May 26, there is a bank holiday on May 29, 2025, in celebration of Maharana Pratap Jayanti. Customers of banks need to remain updated about these holidays so they can make necessary financial transactions accordingly.

Online Banking Services on Bank Holidays

Even though banks remain shut these days, customers are not totally left out. This implies that customers can:

Transfer funds via NEFT/RTGS transfer forms

Order demand drafts

Apply for chequebooks

Make use of card services, such as credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards

Online Banking Convenience

The fact that online banking services are widely available on bank holidays leaves customers with the convenience of handling their finances without needing to physically go to a bank branch. Such convenience is particularly valuable for customers who are required to make urgent payments or transactions on bank holidays.

Through keeping themselves aware of bank holidays and making use of online banking services, clients are able to serve their financial requirements effectively.

